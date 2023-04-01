USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn set to miss World Cup due to foot injury

  Football
  2. Football
  USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn set to miss World Cup due to foot injury
USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn set to miss World Cup due to foot injury
Sauerbrunn is one of many USA players set to miss the World Cup
Reuters
United States captain and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn (38) will not be included in the squad for the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she suffered in April, the Athletic reported on Friday.

Sauerbrunn is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, which kicks off on July 20th in Australia and New Zealand, after attacker Mallory Swanson went down with a knee injury in April.

Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also sidelined for the holders.

Sauerbrunn is one of the USA's longest-standing players with 216 international appearances. She helped the Americans to two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Her last international appearance was a friendly against Ireland in April.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski is set to announce his 23-player squad imminently and reports said he informed players on Thursday of whether he planned to include them.

Mentions
FootballSauerbrunn BeckyUSA
