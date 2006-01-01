Advertisement
USA's Masai Russell wins Olympic women's 100m hurdles gold in photo finish

Masai Russell of the United States snatched victory in the Olympic women's 100m hurdles on Saturday, edging out France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela in a photo finish.

Russell edged home in 12.33sec to take gold, just a whisker ahead of Samba-Mayela, who clinched the host nation's first athletics medal of the games in 12.34sec.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took bronze in 12.36sec.

In a thrilling final at the Stade de France, it looked as if home hope Samba-Mayela might have snatched a sensational gold medal after crossing the finish line neck-and-neck with Russell.

But after a brief delay, victory was awarded to Russell by the finest of margins ahead of the Frenchwoman.

Confirmation of Samba-Mayela's silver nevertheless drew one of the loudest roars of the week from the Parisian crowd.

Russell led a powerful US contingent into the final alongside compatriots Alaysha Thompson and US collegiate champion Grace Stark.

But Thompson's challenge faltered after she clipped a hurdle mid-race, leaving a three-way battle for gold with Russell, Samba-Mayela and Camacho-Quinn.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
