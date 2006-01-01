Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. USA's Richardson reaches women's 100m final as Fraser-Pryce is scratched

USA's Richardson reaches women's 100m final as Fraser-Pryce is scratched

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia wins semi-final two ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States
Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia wins semi-final two ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson of the United StatesReuters
Sha'Carri Richardson (24) advanced to the Olympic women's 100m final on Saturday but was forced to settle for second place in her semi-final behind rising Saint Lucia sprint star Julien Alfred (23).

Richardson, the American reigning world 100m champion who is regarded as the favourite for the gold medal, clocked 10.89sec to reach the final later Saturday at the Stade de France.

But the Texan was left trailing in the wake of Alfred, who is chasing a first-ever Olympic medal for Saint Lucia.

Alfred who has never finished on the 100m medal podium at a major outdoor championships blasted home in first place with a time of 10.84sec.

There was a major surprise before the semi-final after Jamaica's two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scratched from the competition.

The 37-year-old five-time world 100m champion had been chasing a record fifth consecutive medal in the Olympic 100m, 16 years after winning gold in Beijing.

Richardson and Alfred
Richardson and AlfredAFP

Richardson and Alfred will be joined in the final by Melissa Jefferson of the United States, who finished first in her semi in a time of 10.99sec, just pipping the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, second in 11.01 sec.

But there was no final berth for Britain's European champion Dina Asher-Smith, who could only finish fifth.

"I'm just disappointed because I'm in great shape and have been in great shape all season, I fully expected to make that final, the race wasn't even fast," Asher-Smith told the BBC after her race.

Asher-Smith's compatriot Daryll Neita will feature in the final after finishing second in the third and final semi-final behind Jamaica's Tia Clayton.

Clayton led from start to finish to cross in 10.89sec, with Neita second in 10.97sec.

Twanisha Terry of the United States and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji reached the final as the next two fastest finishers.

Mentions
AthleticsRichardson Sha’CarriNeita DaryllFraser-Pryce Shelly-AnnOlympic Games
Related Articles
Athletics at the Paris Olympics: Five standouts to watch out for
Lyles & McLaughlin-Levrone lead US Olympic team after impressive trials
British sprinter Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100 metre heats
Show more
Athletics
American Ryan Crouser wins third consecutive shot put gold at Olympics
Updated
Bol leads Dutch to mixed 4x400m relay gold with stunning final leg
Saint Lucia's Alfred wins women's 100-metre final with Fraser-Pryce absent from race
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Eight: Evenepoel eyes history, a tennis final and Sha'Carri returns
Paris Olympics roundup: Glory for Leon Marchand, Cheptegei claims 10,000 metre gold
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei completes the set with 10,000m Olympic gold
American Noah Lyles kicks off double dream in 100m heats on Saturday
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham agree Fullkrug deal, Le Normand & Sorloth join Atletico Madrid
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
Hosts France reach Olympic semi-finals after downing rivals Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings