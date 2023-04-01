Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
Australia will name a provisional World Cup squad next week
Australia will name a provisional World Cup squad next week
Reuters
Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade (35) has replaced injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (34) in the Australia squad for the limited-overs tour of South Africa, the team said on Monday.

Maxwell was already scheduled to return to Australia for the birth of his first child after the three-match Twenty20 series, which starts in Durban on Wednesday but aggravated an ankle injury during a training session.

"Following scans, and on medical advice, it was determined to take a conservative approach," the team said in a news release.

"As a result, Maxwell has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series."

Selector Tony Dodemaide said Maxwell's injury would be monitored ahead of the three one-day internationals in India next month - Australia's last fixtures before the 50-overs World Cup in the same country.

Australia will play South Africa in five ODIs after the T20 series.

Wade helped Australia to their T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 several months after playing his most recent tests and ODIs.

"Wadey is a world-class performer and is fit and ready to go," Dodemaide said of the Tasmanian.

Australia will name a provisional squad for the October 5th-November 19th World Cup next week.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaMaxwell GlennWade MatthewSouth Africa
Related Articles
Mitchell Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
South Africa select batting talent Dewald Brevis for upcoming Australia series
Show more
Cricket
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
Afghanistan recall all-rounder Janat for Asia Cup
World number one Pakistan add Saud Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
World Cup door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller
Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
New Zealand captian Tim Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Monday night action
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham, Tierney joins Real Sociedad
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |