Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Wallabies overhaul backline for All Blacks test, Slipper set for record

Wallabies overhaul backline for All Blacks test, Slipper set for record

Updated
It will be a big day for Slipper
It will be a big day for SlipperAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Australia coach Joe Schmidt has made a raft of changes to his backline but just one tweak up front for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks, which doubles as the first of two Bledisloe Cup tests.

James Slipper will get his chance to surpass George Gregan and become Australia's most-capped player after being named as a replacement loose-head prop for his 140th test.

The Wallabies go into the match with their rivals at Stadium Australia as heavy underdogs on the back of a record 67-27 mauling at the hands of Argentina in Santa Fe two weeks ago.

"Hopefully we've built a little bit of confidence back but you can't build confidence on porous foundations," Schmidt told reporters on Thursday.

"I think we have to get a bit of a dose of reality first... so there was a little bit of reality at the start and then hopefully we get a bit of an upswing towards the end of the week and obviously on Saturday."

Noah Lolesio returns at fly-half in partnership with recalled scrum-half Nic White, Tom Wright is back at full-back and Hunter Paisami will bring his powerful running back to the centres after recovering from a knee injury.

"Hunter is a really punchy player for us," said Schmidt. "Hunter's got good experience with Len Ikitau. So those two together, with Nic and Noah having combinations, does help with cohesion."

Australia last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2002 and, after the Santa Fe pummelling, expectations are low that the Wallabies can wrest back the symbol of trans-Tasman Sea supremacy by beating the All Blacks on Saturday and again in Wellington next week.

"It's a huge, huge motivator for us," said Lolesio.

"Obviously, it's been 22 years or something like that... We really want to put in the best result we can this Saturday."

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Tom Lynagh, 23-Dylan Pietsch.

Mentions
Rugby UnionJames SlipperAustraliaNew Zealand
Related Articles
All Blacks recall Beauden Barrett for Test against Australia
No Kolisi for Springboks as coach Erasmus looks to wider squad against Argentina
Joe Schmidt start leaves Wallabies fans cold after Argentina defeat
Show more
Rugby Union
French rugby federation sues troubled sports brand Le Coq Sportif
Simon Easterby to fill in as Ireland coach while Andy Farrell is with the Lions
Japan to face Fiji in Pacific final after romping past Samoa
Springboks rest several players for trip to Argentina in Rugby Championship
Julian Montoya's special day for Argentina far exceeds expectation
Argentina thump Wallabies in record breaking triumph
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester City and Inter draw, PSG, Dortmund & Celtic record wins
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Andy Carroll signs for fourth-tier French club Bordeaux after leaving Amiens
Roma announce the dismissal of manager Daniele De Rossi following poor start to season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings