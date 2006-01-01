Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. We need a level playing field, says Britain's Peaty after Chinese doping cases

We need a level playing field, says Britain's Peaty after Chinese doping cases

Adam Peaty in action
Adam Peaty in actionReuters
Adam Peaty and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment after testing positive for a banned drug.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) - a medication that increases blood flow to the heart - before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

WADA accepted the Chinese anti-doping agency's (CHINADA) findings that the positive test was due to substance contamination.

An independent investigation found no favouritism or mishandling by WADA in the case, and a World Aquatics audit concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body.

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Games, two-time Olympic 100 metres breaststroke gold medal winner Peaty said he wants "a fair fight".

"If it's not fair then it takes the enjoyment out for me," he said on Saturday.

Tom Dean, who won gold in the 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, said Britain's swimmers were held to the highest standards when it came to doping.

"I think if other countries aren't living up to that standard, then it it's a real shame that brings a real dark cloud over what the Olympics is meant to stand for," he said.

Freya Colbert, the 400 metres medley world champion, said it was upsetting to see reports of other competitors not being tested rigorously.

"I think it ruins the reliability of the results," she said.

Peaty said he was trying not to let the issue distract him from his preparations for the Paris Games.

"It's like, it's a fairground because Rio we had Zika, Tokyo, we had COVID. There's always got to be something," he said.

"All I've got to focus on is swimming the best I can, performing the best I can. And then those people in charge of what they need to be in charge of, I put full faith in them."

Mentions
SwimmingPeaty AdamAnderson FreyaDean Tom
Related Articles
Peaty's mother hopes Paris Olympics will be triple champion's last
Paris mayor finally swims in Seine to prove water purity
Will the Seine be clean enough to swim in at Paris 2024 Games?
Show more
Swimming
IOC insists full confidence in WADA after Chinese swimmers' report
Katie Ledecky continues domination of 1500m freestyle at US trials
China names swim team for Paris Olympics amid doping cloud
Ledecky punches ticket to Paris Games, Walsh sets world record in Indy
WADA to launch independent review into Chinese doping case
WADA confirms 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive before Tokyo Games but accepts contamination finding
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings