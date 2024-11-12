Advertisement
Welsh winger Grady ruled out of remaining November Tests with ankle injury

AFP
Grady is set for some time out injured
Grady is set for some time out injuredGeraint Nicholas/Huw Evans/Shutt / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Welsh wing Mason Grady (22) will undergo surgery on an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the November internationals, the Welsh Rugby Union said Tuesday.

Grady was injured in the early stages of Sunday's 24-19 defeat by Fiji in Cardiff.

"Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby) has been released from the Wales senior men's squad," said a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union.

"This is following an ankle injury sustained in Sunday's match against Fiji which requires surgery."

Warren Gatland's men host Australia on Sunday and world champions South Africa the following week.

The loss to Fiji meant Wales had suffered a record-equalling 10th successive Test defeat.

Mentions
Rugby UnionMason GradyWales
