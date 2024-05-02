West Indies batsman Thomas given five-year corruption ban by ICC

Thomas represented West Indies 34 times
Thomas represented West Indies 34 timesAFP
West Indies batsman Devon Thomas (34) has been banned from cricket for five years after admitting seven breaches of anti-corruption regulations, the International Cricket Council announced Thursday.

The ICC said the final 18 months of the ban had been suspended, with the punishment backdated by a year.

Thomas, capped 34 times across all three international formats from 2009 to 2022, committed offences in three separate tournaments - the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10.

The most serious of those charges saw Thomas accept he was guilty of contriving to be party to match-fixing attempts in the Sri Lanka-based tournament.

He also admitted several offences of failing to report illegal approaches to the authorities.

"Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions," said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"He therefore knew what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.

"This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly."

Mentions
CricketThomas DevonWest Indies
