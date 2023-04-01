Will Young hits century as New Zealand see off Bangladesh in first ODI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Will Young hits century as New Zealand see off Bangladesh in first ODI
Will Young hits century as New Zealand see off Bangladesh in first ODI
Young excelled for New Zealand
Young excelled for New Zealand
AFP
Opener Will Young (31) cracked a rapid century as New Zealand recovered from a dreadful start to beat Bangladesh by 44 runs on Sunday in the rain-affected first one-day international.

The match was shortened to 30 overs each after three rain delays to New Zealand's innings in Dunedin.

The home side burst into life in the final stages to post an imposing 239-7.

Needing an adjusted target of 245 to win the first ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh were restricted to 200-9 in a chase that lost momentum.

New Zealand bounced back after losing two wickets in the game's opening over when seamer Shoriful Islam had Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls both caught without scoring.

A brilliant 171-run stand for the third wicket between Young, who hit 105 off 84 balls, and captain Tom Latham, who finished with 92 runs, handed the advantage back to the hosts in a match played in overcast conditions throughout.

Their stand straddled two stoppages, which reduced the innings from 46 overs to 40 and then to 30.

The pair hit out in brutal fashion over the last 10.4 overs, when the hosts chalked up a remarkable 131 runs.

Latham fell short of his eighth ODI century, bowled by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but Young forged on to reach three figures for the third time in the 50-over format before being run out in the final over.

Young said his first priority was to steady the innings after its disastrous start.

"Tommy and I set up a nice partnership although it was on and off with the rain," Young said.

"We came back on with 10 overs to go and we thought why not have a crack? And it came off today. It was nice to get a few out of the middle at the end and it's the icing on the cake to finish with a win."

Shoriful was comfortably Bangladesh's best bowler, taking 2-28 off six overs.

The chase began brightly, with opener Anamul Haque reaching 43, supported by Towhid Hridoy (33) and Liton Das (22), who all scored at better than a run a ball.

However, the pursuit tailed off when Afif Hossain fell for a hard-hit 38 in the 24th over, with his team still needing 80 runs.

Visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the result was "very disappointing" after Islam's early fireworks.

"If we'd taken a third wicket, it could have been a different ball game," said Shanto, before singling out the expensive spin bowling of Mehidy and Afif as a weak point.

"I think our fast bowlers bowled really well but our spinners need to learn quickly before the next match."

New Zealand's best bowling figures of 2-24 were recorded by allrounder Josh Clarkson, who made his debut along with seamer William O'Rourke.

The remaining games are in Nelson and Napier next week as Bangladesh seek their first ODI win over the Black Caps on New Zealand soil after 17 defeats.

Mentions
CricketYoung WillNew ZealandBangladesh
Related Articles
Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand in Bangladesh T20 series
New Zealand add Sears to ODI squad as cover for pace bowler Jamieson
New Zealand edge Bangladesh in low scoring second Test to level series
Show more
Cricket
India dismantle South Africa by eight wickets in first One Day International
Ishan Kishan released from India squad ahead of South Africa tests
Nathan Lyon reaches 500 as Australia crush Pakistan to win first Test
Australian spin king Nathan Lyon joins elite club with 500th Test wicket
India's KL Rahul happy to be flexible in tests, T20Is
Salt century and Brook cameo take England to victory to keep West Indies series alive
Bowlers shine as Australia take control to lead Pakistan by 300 on day three
India demolish England by record margin to claim test win in Mumbai
Most Read
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Football Tracker: AC Milan three up against Monza, Arsenal taking on Brighton
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings