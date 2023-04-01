Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after split with Nike

Tiger Woods launched his new golf apparel line under the 'Sun Day Red' brand after last month ending a 27-year partnership with Nike
AFP
Tiger Woods (48) unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of a 27-year partnership with Nike last month.

The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former "TW" stamp.

Woods has not played competitively since last year's Masters, where made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time.

He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods' habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother, Kultida, said it was a powerful color in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 - the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters.

