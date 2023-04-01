World 5,000m silver medallist Mo Katir suspended for doping test violation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. World 5,000m silver medallist Mo Katir suspended for doping test violation
World 5,000m silver medallist Mo Katir suspended for doping test violation
Updated
Katir is the world record-holder in the indoor 3,000 metres
Katir is the world record-holder in the indoor 3,000 metres
Reuters
Spain's world 5,000 metres silver medallist Mo Katir (25) has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three doping tests in the past year.

He is the world record-holder in the indoor 3,000 metres and the European record-holder in the outdoor 5,000m. He won silver in the 5,000m at the world athletics championships last year in Budapest, and bronze in the 1,500m at the worlds in Eugene, Oregon a year earlier.

Katir will appeal, he said in a statement.

"I consider that there is no violation arising from three location failures in the last 12 months," Katir said. "In some of the location failures reported by the AIU, I was available at the place, date and time provided by me."

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) said it was committed to rigorous compliance with the national and international legal framework on doping.

"Consequently, once the official notification regarding the opening of the file was received by the World Athletics Integrity Unit, the athlete's licence was immediately suspended," the RFEA said in a statement.

"It is necessary to emphasise that the integrity of the competition and the spirit of sportsmanship constitute the fundamental pillars of a clean and fair sport, and must be defended above any sporting achievement."

Katir said he has been subjected to a large number of out-of-competition doping tests of both urine and blood samples over the past few months "without the slightest problem on my part".

"It is important to keep in mind that we are not dealing with a case of violating doping rules for the use of prohibited substances or methods, or even for evading out-of-competition doping controls," Katir's statement added.

"This is a simple file derived from the completion of location data on the (platform athletes use to report their whereabouts) that could generate location errors."

Athletes must log their whereabouts in order to undergo unannounced out-of-competition tests. Three strikes result in a whereabouts violation.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Mexico withdraws bid for 2036 Summer Olympic Games citing tough competition
Emmanuel Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button with 200 days to go
Oscar Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Show more
Athletics
Powerful British track team picked for European Championships
What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from prison?
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Ugandan Olympic steeplechase runner Benjamin Kiplagat found dead in Kenya
Kiptum aiming to break two-hour barrier at Rotterdam Marathon in 2024
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Most Read
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings