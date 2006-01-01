WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon

Kalinskaya overcame seven double faults and converted seven of 13 break chances to advance in two hours and 18 minutes in the only three-set match of the day.
England's Katie Boulter defeated Italy's Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2, China's Ye-Xin Ma rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against compatriot Xiaodi You, Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4, and Germany's Ella Seidel was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Liechtenstein's Kathinka von Deichmann.
Japan Open
Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium crushed Japan's Mai Hontama 6-1, 6-1 in 61 minutes in a first-round match in Osaka.
Three other seeded players also advanced. No. 4 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic outlasted Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3, fifth seed Elina Avanesyan of Armenia defeated Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(1), 6-3, and seventh seed Diane Parry of France rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Russia's Erika Andreeva.
Romania's Ana Bogdan was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, Germany's Eva Lys defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3, Belgium's Greet Minnen beat Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-0, and Harriet Dart of Great Britain overcame Germany's Laura Siegemund 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.