  WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong

WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong

Reuters
Diana Shnaider in action
Top-seeded Diana Shnaider (20) recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kyoka Okamura (29) on Tuesday in the first round of the Hong Kong Open.

Shnaider, of Russia, fired three aces and won 26 of 32 points on her first serve to dispatch the Japanese native in 77 minutes.

No. 3 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada took advantage of seven double faults to coast to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Great Britain's Heather Watson.

 No. 8 Cristina Bucsa of Spain seized a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over local favorite Hong Yi Cody Wong, while No. 7 Varvara Gracheva of France overcame a first-set stumble in a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Tatiana Prozorova of Russia.

Jiangxi Open

Second-seeded Rebecca Sramkova breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over local favorite Shuai Zhang in an opening-round match in Jiujiang, China.

Sramkova, of Slovakia, fired nine aces and took advantage of six double faults to dismiss Zhang in 48 minutes.

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund upended third-seeded Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 and Thailand's Mananchaya knocked out No. 7 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Mentions
TennisDiana ShnaiderKyoka OkamuraRebecca SramkovaShuai ZhangLeylah FernandezHeather WatsonCristina BucsaVarvara GrachevaTatiana ProzorovaHong Yi Cody WongLucia BronzettiLaura SiegemundMoyuka UchijimaMananchaya Sawangkaew
