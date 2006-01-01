Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. WTA roundup: France's Clara Burel and Diane Parry fall in Tunisia

WTA roundup: France's Clara Burel and Diane Parry fall in Tunisia

Burel took just one of 13 break point opportunities against Sramkova
Burel took just one of 13 break point opportunities against SramkovaGeoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports
Second-seeded Clara Burel (23) and third-seeded Diane Parry (22), both of France, were the latest upset victims, falling in the second round of the Jasmin Open Tunisia on Wednesday in Monastir, Tunisia.

A day after fourth-seeded Nadia Podoroska and fifth-seeded Jaqueline Cristian were ousted in the first round, Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia knocked off Burel 7-6(4), 7-5, and qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine eliminated Parry 6-4, 6-4.

Starodubtseva saved six break points and converted her fourth match point in coming through a nine-deuce final game to record her first Top 60 victory. For the whole match, she saved 12 of 13 break points, to three of 6 for Parry, who also had six aces.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain rallied to beat Jana Fett of Croatia 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and advance to her second quarter-final of 2024. British qualifier Sonay Kartal, the No. 151 player in the world who ousted Romania's Cristian, defeated Japan's Mai Hontama 6-2, 6-2 in 78 minutes.

Guadalajara Open Akron

Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki stunned second-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Gadecki, ranked 152nd in the world, broke Collins' serve three consecutive times late in the first set. In the second set, Gadecki got the lone break to go up 4-2, then saved a break point in the following game before closing out the win.

Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the quarter-finals when third-seeded Victoria Azarenka retired in the second set down 6-2, 3-0 in the second round.

Azarenka of Belarus, the No. 19 player in the world, already had five double faults and converted none of her five break-point opportunities. Russia's Rakhimova converted all four of her chances and did not have a double fault.

Colombia's Camila Osorio pulled out a 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-5 win over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, and Italy's Martina Trevisan beat Mexico's Renata Zarazua 6-4, 6-3.

Mentions
TennisDiane ParryClara BurelOlivia GadeckiYulia StarodubtsevaJaqueline CristianDanielle CollinsVictoria AzarenkaKamilla RakhimovaJana FettNadia PodoroskaRebecca SramkovaSara Sorribes TormoMai HontamaSonay KartalVeronika KudermetovaCamila OsorioMartina TrevisanRenata Zarazua
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Elise Mertens avoids day of upsets in Tunisia
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff through as players feel the heat at US Open
Garcia blames 'unhealthy betting' for online abuse after US Open exit
Show more
Tennis
United States seal spot in Davis Cup Final Eight after win over Slovakia
WTA roundup: Canadian teen Stakusic upsets top seed Ostapenko in Guadalajara
Tennis Tracker: Great Britain facing Argentina in Davis Cup after USA defeat Slovakia
Canada edge closer to Davis Cup Final Eight, Australia win after Machac withdraws
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness
Tennis Tracker: Canada defeat Finland in Davis Cup, Australia and Netherlands claim wins
United States, Italy and Spain all win Davis Cup openers
Tennis Tracker: Spain, Italy, Great Britain and USA all secure Davis Cup victories
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings