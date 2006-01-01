Advertisement
WTA roundup: Paula Badosa survives tricky opener at Ningbo Open

Eighth seed Paula Badosa (26) of Spain held off Russia's Diana Shnaider (20) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in the opening round of the Ningbo Open in Ningbo, China.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva crushed Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-0, Germany's Tamara Korpatsch rallied for a 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-4 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar, China's Xiyu Wang rolled over Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-0, and Russia's Mirra Andreeva beat Varvara Lepchenko by the same score.

Two top seeds withdrew before the start of the event Monday. No. 1 Jasmine Paolini of Italy pulled out with a left foot injury and No. 3 Emma Navarro withdrew due to illness.

Japan Open

Eighth-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy needed a little over three hours to defeat French qualifier Jessika Ponchet 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3) in the first round in Osaka.

Cocciaretto saved 14 of 20 break points and converted six of her 15 break chances in the marathon match, setting up a second-round match with Japan's Aoi Ito. Ito outlasted Sofia Kenin 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands knocked out No. 6 seed Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-1, 6-2. Her next opponent is Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

McCartney Kessler saved seven of eight break points in a 6-4, 6-1 win against Japan's Ena Shibahara. Denmark's Clara Tauson fired 10 aces in a 6-1, 6-1 win against Katie Volynets.

Mentions
