Yin and Thitikul share LPGA pairs lead with US and Thai duos

Yin (L) and Thitikul (R) in action
Profimedia
China's Yin Ruoning and Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul birdied five of the last seven holes to grab a share of the lead after Thursday's opening round of the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

They matched Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen and Jaravee Boonchant and Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho on six-under 64 after the first round of the pairs event at Michigan's Midland Country Club.

Teams will play alternate shot in the first and third rounds and four-ball in the second and fourth rounds in the $3 million event. A field of 72 pairs will be cut to low 33 and ties after 36 holes.

Yin and Atthaya birdied the par-3 seventh and began the back nine with a birdie before reeling off their sizzling finish despite their lone bogey at the 15th.

Jaravee and Chanettee had a bogey-free opening round while the US pair answered an opening bogey with a birdie at the second and an eagle at the par-5 third then added birdies at six, the par-5 11th, 12 and 18.

One stroke off the pace at five-under 65 were Americans Annie Park and Jennifer Chang and Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling and Cheng Ssu-chia.

Mentions
GolfThitikul AtthayaYin Ruoning
