Yin and Thitikul share LPGA pairs lead with US and Thai duos

They matched Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen and Jaravee Boonchant and Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho on six-under 64 after the first round of the pairs event at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Teams will play alternate shot in the first and third rounds and four-ball in the second and fourth rounds in the $3 million event. A field of 72 pairs will be cut to low 33 and ties after 36 holes.
Yin and Atthaya birdied the par-3 seventh and began the back nine with a birdie before reeling off their sizzling finish despite their lone bogey at the 15th.
Jaravee and Chanettee had a bogey-free opening round while the US pair answered an opening bogey with a birdie at the second and an eagle at the par-5 third then added birdies at six, the par-5 11th, 12 and 18.
One stroke off the pace at five-under 65 were Americans Annie Park and Jennifer Chang and Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling and Cheng Ssu-chia.