Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers

Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers

Yoro makes first Man Utd appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Yoro makes first Man Utd appearance in friendly win over RangersProfimedia
Leny Yoro (18) made his first Manchester United appearance following his £52 million move from Lille as Jadon Sancho ended his exile in Saturday's 2-0 friendly victory over Rangers.

Yoro and Sancho were the headline acts at Murrayfield in Edinburgh as they played the first 45 minutes of United's latest warm-up ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill secured a comfortable United win against the Scottish Premiership club.

Just 48 hours after United splashed out on Yoro, the promising French defender was pitched into action alongside Jonny Evans - a player twice his age - in the centre of defence.

Yoro in action
Yoro in actionProfimedia

The United supporters among a crowd of 56,574 at the home of Scottish rugby also got a glimpse of Sancho for the first time since his row with Ten Hag last season.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Borussia Dortmund - helping them reach the Champions League final - after claiming on social media that he had been made a "scapegoat" by Ten Hag when he was dropped for a game at Arsenal.

It was Sancho's first United appearance since he came off the bench in a win over Nottingham Forest last August.

Along with several other United stars, Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, recently signed from Bologna, was unavailable as he rests after Euro 2024.

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro and Mason Mount featured for United along with Diallo, who had a loan spell at Rangers two years ago.

Diallo broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when he cut in from the right wing and fired a low shot beyond Jack Butland from just inside the area.

Ten Hag, whose side kick off the Premier League campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on August 16, changed his entire outfield line-up for the start of the second half.

Jack Fletcher, the 17-year-old son of United coach and former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, and Will Fish were among a relatively inexperienced batch of players entering the fray.

Hugill, 20, sealed United's victory with an emphatic 70th-minute strike via the underside of the crossbar.

Catch up on the action here.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedYoro Leny
Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves
MLS roundup: Messi-less Miami beat Chicago to stretch lead, Red Bulls & Union win
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Updated
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Bournemouth boss Iraola hopeful of keeping in-demand Dominic Solanke
Why there is no Great Britain men's football team at the Paris 2024 Olympics
South Korean FA complains to FIFA over alleged racist abuse of Hwang Hee-Chan
Inter Milan loan out Nigeria’s Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria
