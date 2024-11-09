Aaron Boone is 'committed to excellence' as he is set to return as Yankees manager in 2025

Aaron Boone looks to repeat this past season but with a better ending as he returns to the Yankees in 2025

Aaron Boone (51) will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2025 for his eighth season after guiding the team to the World Series, the Yankees announced on Friday.

Major League Baseball's most prestigious franchise announced they have picked up the contract option to have Boone return next season after directing the Yankees' first World Series trip since 2009.

The Yankees led the American League with 94 wins and reached the team's record 41st World Series, only to lose the best-of-seven final to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I'm grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility - and an opportunity - that I will never take lightly," Boone said in a statement.

Boone has compiled a 603-429 record in seven seasons as Yankees manager and led the team into the playoffs in six of those campaigns.

"There's a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do," Boone said.

"I'm already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a world championship."

The only other manager to guide his team to the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons as a manager is Dave Roberts of the Dodgers.

Casey Stengel and Joe Torre each achieved the feat with the Yankees after managing elsewhere first.

"Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players," said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

"Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team."

