  4. AC Milan produce stunning late fightback to earn point against Torino

AC Milan produce stunning late fightback to earn point against Torino

Alvaro Morata netted on his AC Milan debut
Alvaro Morata netted on his AC Milan debut
Goals in the 89th and 95th minute secured a 2-2 draw for AC Milan in their Serie A opener against Torino, as the Rossoneri came from two goals down to extend their unbeaten H2H home run in the league to 29.

Having dazzled during their pre-season tour of the USA, Paulo Fonseca’s side looked full of confidence in the early stages, with Rafael Leao twice going close to a breakthrough in the opening 10 minutes. The hosts continued to probe as the first half progressed, but it was Torino who took a shock lead on the half-hour mark when Malick Thiaw fluffed his lines trying to clear a back-post header from Raoul Bellanova.

Buoyed by that goal, the visitors nearly doubled their lead shortly afterwards, only for Mike Maignan to thwart Duvan Zapata from close range. Both sides continued to create chances with half-time approaching, as Leão saw a low effort superbly saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, while at the other end, Maignan again came to Milan’s rescue, diving to deny Ivan Ilic.

AC Milan - Torino match stats

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with the Rossoneri looking dangerous in the final third. However, their profligacy in front of goal was once again punished in the 68th minute when Zapata doubled Torino’s advantage, heading home from Valentino Lazaro’s inch-perfect delivery.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Milan pulled one back in the 89th minute when substitute Alvaro Morata clinically converted Tijjani Reijnders’ cross-cum-shot to set up a fascinating finale.

Spurred on by the fervent home support, the Rossoneri went in pursuit of a last-gasp equaliser, and it duly arrived in the fifth minute of stoppage time, as Noah Okafor volleyed home Yunus Musah’s cross to deny Torino a famous victory at the death.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Duvan Zapata (Torino)

