AC Milan sign midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco in €25 million deal

AC Milan have signed French midfielder Youssouf Fofana (25) from AS Monaco on a four-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

The transfer fee was not disclosed but Italian media said Milan would pay around 25 million euros, including bonuses, for the 25-year-old.

Fofana has played 21 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals. He was reportedly also a target for West Ham United and Manchester United.

The acquisition of Fofana likely signals the end of manager Paulo Fonseca's buying activity in the current transfer window, as he said on Friday that no additional signings were planned.

Milan have already secured the signings of striker Alvaro Morata and defenders Emerson Royal and Strahinja Pavlovic as they prepare to kick off their Serie A campaign at home against Torino later on Saturday.