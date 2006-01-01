Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan sign Serbia defender Pavlovic from RB Salzburg on four-year deal

AC Milan sign Serbia defender Pavlovic from RB Salzburg on four-year deal

Strahinja Pavlovic in action during EURO 2024
Strahinja Pavlovic in action during EURO 2024Profimedia
AC Milan have signed Serbia defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) from RB Salzburg on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Pavlovic was a regular starter for the Austrian Bundesliga side last season and also featured in all three of Serbia's matches at the recent European Championship.

No financial details of the agreement were made public, but Italian media reported Milan paid around 18 million euros for Pavlovic.

He will now join a Milan side under the new management of Paulo Fonseca, who is preparing the Serie A side for the new season and has already secured the services of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Milan also announced that midfielder Daniel Maldini, son of former club captain Paolo Maldini, has completed a permanent transfer to Monza.

Mentions
FootballSerie APavlovic StrahinjaAC MilanFootball transfers
Related Articles
Alvaro Morata leaves Atletico to join AC Milan on four-year deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son Maximilian signs professional contract with Milan
Fonseca embracing 'responsibility' as Milan's new head coach
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Summerville set for West Ham, Pavlovic signs for AC Milan
Updated
Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kick-off violations
Updated
Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed by CAS
Kenyan champions Gor Mahia forced to cancel Nigeria trip after players stage go-slow
Jurgen Klopp confirms he has no plans to coach anywhere in the near future
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe now majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen
Death threats force Angel Di Maria to abandon Rosario return
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Pep Guardiola taking no risks with Erling Haaland due to minor muscle injury
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand wins gold in 200m butterfly, Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out
Transfer News LIVE: Summerville set for West Ham, Pavlovic signs for AC Milan
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings