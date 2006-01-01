AC Milan sign Serbia defender Pavlovic from RB Salzburg on four-year deal

AC Milan have signed Serbia defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) from RB Salzburg on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Pavlovic was a regular starter for the Austrian Bundesliga side last season and also featured in all three of Serbia's matches at the recent European Championship.

No financial details of the agreement were made public, but Italian media reported Milan paid around 18 million euros for Pavlovic.

He will now join a Milan side under the new management of Paulo Fonseca, who is preparing the Serie A side for the new season and has already secured the services of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Milan also announced that midfielder Daniel Maldini, son of former club captain Paolo Maldini, has completed a permanent transfer to Monza.