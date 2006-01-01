Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Alvaro Morata leaves Atletico to join AC Milan on four-year deal

Alvaro Morata leaves Atletico to join AC Milan on four-year deal

Alvaro Morata captained Spain to European Championship glory on Sunday
Alvaro Morata captained Spain to European Championship glory on SundayReuters
Spanish striker Alvaro Morata (31) has joined AC Milan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a four-year contract, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Neither Milan nor Atletico disclosed the financial details of the deal, but media reports said the Italian side triggered the release clause in his contract, which was around 13 million euros ($14.15 million).

Having joined Atletico for a reported fee of around 65 million euros in 2019, the striker, who captained Spain to European Championship glory on Sunday, scored 58 goals in 154 appearances for the club.

Morata started his career with Spanish giants Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014 and also had a spell at Premier League club Chelsea.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, he won the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

His stint with Juventus saw him win Serie A twice and the Coppa Italia on three occasions. During his time with Chelsea, Morata also won the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Mentions
FootballSerie AMorata AlvaroAtl. MadridAC MilanTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son Maximilian signs professional contract with Milan
Fonseca appointed new AC Milan head coach following Pioli departure
Show more
Football
Eddie Howe 'very committed' to Newcastle after England link
Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal
FA identify 'number of candidates' to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham in talks for Kante, Milan announce Morata signing
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: EURO 2024 joint-top scorer Ivan Schranz on Slovakia's run and England heartbreak
World Cup winner Jerome Boateng let off with warning in assault retrial
Friedkin Group pulls out of talks to buy majority stake in Everton
Updated
Aston Villa re-sign Hull winger Jaden Philogene for £20 million
Kasper Hjulmand steps down as Denmark coach after disappointing EURO 2024 showing
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham in talks for Kante, Milan announce Morata signing
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings