Former Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son Maximilian (17) has signed his first professional contract at AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The attacker will play for Milan Futuro, Milan's development side, in Italy's third-tier Serie C this season.

Zlatan ended his playing career at Milan last year, and is a senior advisor to the club.

Maximilian joined Milan's U-17 side in 2022.