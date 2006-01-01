Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Adair brothers see Ireland to T20 victory over South Africa

Adair brothers see Ireland to T20 victory over South Africa

Ross Adair in action
Ross Adair in actionMunir uz Zaman / AFP
Ross Adair (30) scored a century and his younger brother Mark (28) took four wickets as Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs on Sunday in the second of their Twenty20 internationals to tie the two-match series.

Ross Adair became the third Irishman to score a century in a T20 international as he hit 100 off 58 balls to help Ireland to 195-6 after being put into bat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Mark Adair took 4-31 in his four overs as Ireland then put the brakes on the reply when the South Africans looked on course to successfully chase down the imposing target.

South Africa lost their last six wickets cheaply, with Adair taking three in his last over, to finish on 185-9.

Ireland got off to an impressive start with a 137-run opening wicket partnership between Ross Adair and skipper Paul Stirling, who made 52.

Adair’s nine sixes in his innings broke Stirling’s Irish T20 record of eight.

South Africa’s top order were hauling in the target as Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke both made 51 and Ryan Rickleton 36.

But when key batsman Tristan Stubbs went cheaply on 157-4 with four overs remaining, the South African innings collapsed to offer the Irish victory.

Ireland and South Africa will now play three One Day Internationals in Abu Dhabi, starting on Wednesday.

Mentions
CricketRoss AdairPaul StirlingMark AdairIrelandSouth Africa
Related Articles
Head stars in decider as Australia win ODI series against England by 49 runs
Dhanajaya De Silva hails Kamindu Mendis influence in Sri Lanka victory
No play on day three of India and Bangladesh test
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka sweep series with their biggest win against New Zealand
Updated
Sri Lanka sniff innings victory after spinners destroy New Zealand
Livingstone shines as England square Australia ODI series with Lord's thrashing
Kamindu sparkles with big century as Sri Lanka tighten grip on second test
Bangladesh 107-3 at stumps on rain-shortened opening day against India
Sri Lanka eye big total against New Zealand after Dinesh Chandimal hundred
Most Read
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings