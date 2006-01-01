Advertisement
  4. No play on day three of India and Bangladesh test

No play on day three of India and Bangladesh test

The umpires inspect the outfield on day three
The umpires inspect the outfield on day threeMoney Sharma / AFP
The third day of the rain-hit second test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday.

Following Saturday's washout, a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium cost another day's play with Bangladesh stuck on 107-3 off 35 overs.

Mominul Haque (40), who turned 33 on Sunday, and Mushfiqur Rahim (six) will be at the crease when the game resumes.

IndiaY won the opening test in Chennai by 280 runs and a draw in Kanpur would secure a record-extending 18th successive test series victory on home soil.

India, who lead the World Test Championship standings, are bidding to make the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

CricketBangladeshIndiaTest Series
