Africans Abroad: Osimhen, Salah & Ayew three of many African goalscorers in Europe

African stars in the diaspora had another impressive week, returning from the international break in top form for their respective teams.

England

Yves Bissouma was target as Tottenham Hotspur silenced West Ham United 4-1 in a Premier League encounter.

In the five-goal thriller in London, it was the visitors who scored first courtesy of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus who profited from Jarrod Bowen’s cut-back.

However, Spurs restored parity nine minutes before the half-time break courtesy of Dejan Kulusevski’s strike. The host took the lead for the first time as Bissouma drilled home a 52nd-minute striker after he was teed up by Destiny Udogie.

The Mali international’s effort fuelled the confidence in Ange Postecoglou’s squad as they went ahead to score two more goals, but the game ended on a sour note for Kudus as he was sent off in the 86th minute for a foul on Micky van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

At Anfield, Liverpool secured a slim 2-1 win over Chelsea and Mohamed Salah and Nicolas Jackson both found the net.

Egyptian captain Salah put the Reds ahead in the 29th minute from the penalty mark following Levi Colwill's foul on Curtis Jones in the danger zone.

The Blues then stepped up their game and deservedly drew level three minutes into the second half as Senegal’s Jackson slotted home Moises Caicedo's threaded pass. Although the assistant referee ruled the goal out for offside, VAR replays showed the forward had timed his run and the goal was duly awarded.

Sadly for them, the Stamford Bridge giants returned home empty-handed following Jones’ winner from Salah’s assist.

Elsewhere, Iliman Ndiaye propelled Everton to a 2-0 away triumph at Ipswich Town as the Blues extended their unbeaten run to four.

Jack Harrison’s right-wing cross to the back post was initially headed away by Dara O’Shea but when Wes Burns could not clear, the Senegal international turned and smashed a beautiful finish into the top right-hand corner of goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Michael Keane ensured Sean Dyche’s men picked up all three points at Portman Road with a fine strike in the 40th minute.

Jordan Ayew shook off Ghana’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to help Leicester City overcome Southampton 3-2.

The Saints had raced to a two-goal lead thanks to Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo’s efforts, but the Foxes clawed back to seal their first away victory of the 2024/25 campaign.

Italy

Samuel Chukwueze was AC Milan’s hero with his goal handing the ten-man Rossonerri a tight 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Profiting from a pass from Christian Pulisic who had been set up by Switzerland international of Nigerian descent Noah Okafor, the Super Eagle finished off by curling an effort past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. The goal was the former Villarreal star’s first at San Siro since leaving the Spanish top flight on July 27, 2023.

The hosts were forced to play the remaining part of the game with a man less following Tijani Reijnders’s dismissal by referee Daniele Chiffi, but held on to win.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund kept their 100% home record this season intact after defeating newly promoted St. Pauli with Serhou Guirassy and Ramy Bensebaini getting a goal each.

In the keenly contested encounter, it was the visitors who scored first when Morgan Guilavogui touched in Eric Smith’s free-kick, but that effort was chalked off for offside.

Before the half-time break, Dortmund took the lead when Algeria international Bensebaini beautifully directed a header to guide Pascal Grob’s cross inside the far post.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Guinean star Guirassy netted the winner for Nuri Sahin’s men.

In another fixture, Victor Boniface made amends for his first-half penalty miss to score Bayer Leverkusen’s winner in their 2-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Nigerian had missed from the penalty spot for Xabi Alonso’s side in the ninth minute thanks to a good save from goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Prior to his 72nd minute winner, Egypt international Omar Marmoush had scored a goal up for Frankfurt but that counted as a mere consolation in the end.

France

Said Benrahma put in an impressive shift as Olympique Lyon hammered Le Havre 4-0 away from home. Still basking in the euphoria of winning their last four encounters on the bounce, Pierre Sage’s men travelled to Stade Oceane and got all three points.

After Abner, Malick Fofana and captain Alexandre Lacazette had handed the Kids a three-goal lead, the Algeria international Benrahma added a fourth with three minutes left on the clock.

Morocco star Amine Harit joined the respected ranks of Africans on target with a goal for Olympique Marseille as they walloped Montpelier 5-0 away from home. His strike came in the 36th minute to double the visitors’ advantage in a goal-laden first half in Occitanie.

Turkey

Fit-again Victor Osimhen scored a beauty as a super-sub as Galatasaray recorded a 3-0 win at Antalyaspor.

The Napoli loanee – who had missed the international window due to injury worries - was introduced for the Super Lig leaders in the 78th minute for Yunus Akgun. He then made an instant impact scoring two minutes later but it was ruled out for offside.

With barely the last kick of the match though, he volleyed home a stunning bicycle kick after losing his marker in the box.