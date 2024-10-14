Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places

Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places

Cameroon finished third in the last AFCON
Cameroon finished third in the last AFCONReuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Five-time winners Cameroon and 2019 champions Algeria both booked their places at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco after victories in qualifying on Monday, bringing the number of qualified teams to four.

Cameroon defeated Kenya 1-0 when Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game in neutral Kampala, while Ramy Bensebaini netted a first-half spot-kick winner for Algeria against Togo in Lome.

Enow drilled a low free-kick into the goal from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA.

The victory takes Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensured they cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the 24-team finals.

Group J standings
Group J standingsFlashscore

Algeria have a full haul of 12 points from four games after Bensebaini converted a penalty on 18 minutes to give them lead, but they had to weather heavy pressure from their hosts, who created enough chances to get something from the game.

Cameroon and Algeria join the hosts and Burkina Faso as the four teams so far confirmed for the finals.

Zimbabwe moved into a strong position in their pool with a 3-1 win over Namibia in neutral Johannesburg that leaves them on eight points, four ahead of third-placed Kenya with two rounds to play. One of those fixtures is at home to Kenya next month.

Walter Musona scored a brace, one a penalty, to go with a strike from Prince Dube.

Equatorial Guinea are five points clear in second place in their pool after a 2-1 win over Liberia in Monrovia.

Luis Asue had them in front early, but William Gibson equalised for the hosts. Just as it appeared the game would end in a draw, Dorian Hanza netted a 94th-minute winner.

Musa Barrow scored the decisive goal for Gambia in their 1-0 victory over Madagascar, making up for a penalty miss earlier in the game.

Gambia move into second place in their pool, ahead of Comoros on head-to-head record, but having played a game more.

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsBoris EnowRamy BensebainiWalter MusonaLuis AsueMusa BarrowPrince DubeWilliam GibsonDorian HanzaCameroonAlgeriaKenyaGambiaTogoBurkina FasoNamibiaZimbabweEquatorial GuineaLiberiaMadagascarAfrican footballKenya
Related Articles
Cameroon seal Africa Cup of Nations finals place with narrow Kenya win
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Onsika blames Kenya’s humiliating Cameroon AFCON defeat on lack of creativity
Show more
Football
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings