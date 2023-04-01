Alberta withdraws 2030 bid in yet another blow for the Commonwealth Games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Alberta withdraws 2030 bid in yet another blow for the Commonwealth Games
Alberta withdraws 2030 bid in yet another blow for the Commonwealth Games
The 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham
The 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham
Reuters
The Canadian province of Alberta withdrew its support for a bid centred around Calgary/Edmonton to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, ending any chance of bringing the multi-sport showcase event back to the country for its centennial.

The decision was another blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, suspended its bid and Australian state Victoria last month withdrew as host of the 2026 Games due to projected cost overruns.

The Alberta bid was scuttled for similar reasons.

"Commonwealth Sport Canada has been informed by the Alberta government that they have decided to discontinue the exploration of a 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid," said Commonwealth Sport Canada in a statement.

"We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta’s decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayer’s support for the planning and delivery of the Games.

"Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta Government’s decision but respects their right to make this decision."

The Alberta government had committed up to $2 million and the city of Edmonton another $1 million to explore the feasibility of hosting the Games.

Commonwealth Sport Canada had said it expected to complete the feasibility study in August when a decision would be made on whether to submit a formal bid.

That decision has now been made for them.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's office said in an emailed statement to the CBC that without the support of the province the bid was finished.

"The provincial government's decision to withdraw from Alberta's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid process effectively terminates the bid and the City of Calgary's participation," the statement said.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Olympic gold medallist heptathlete Nafi Thiam doubtful for World Championships
Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m
EPO testing questioned after Australian runner Bol cleared of doping
Show more
Athletics
Olympic champion Andre De Grasse qualifies for World Championships on last possible day
Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Thiago Braz provisionally suspended for doping
Paris Olympics organisers face whole host of challenges with a year to go
Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine at final Diamond League meet before World Championships
Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League
Hurdles 100m world record holder Amusan charged with 'whereabouts' violation
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |