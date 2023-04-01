Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m
Somalia suspend athletics chair after runner takes 21 seconds to finish 100m
The World University Games is taking place in Chengdu
The World University Games is taking place in Chengdu
Reuters
Somalia's minister of youth and sports suspended the chairwoman of the country's athletics federation and is set to initiate legal action after a female sprinter took more than 21 seconds to complete the 100 metres at the World University Games.

Nasra Abukar Ali (20) lined up for the women's 100m at the student games in China but she finished dead last, more than 10 seconds behind the race winner who clocked 11.58 seconds.

In a clip that went viral on social media, the untrained athlete was not even in the frame as the rest of the field crossed the line.

Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud said an investigation was conducted with Somalia's National Olympic Committee which revealed Ali was neither a sports person nor a runner.

"Khadijo Aden Dahir, the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, has engaged in acts of abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation in (the) international arena," the minister said in a statement. It did not elaborate on the charge of nepotism.

"Based on these findings, the Chairman of the Somalia National Olympics committee should suspend Khadijo Aden.

"Furthermore, the Ministry... firmly declares its intention to pursue legal action against both the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Somalia and individuals responsible for the falsification of the Somali University Sports Association."

The ministry added that the investigation also revealed that there was no registered Somali University Sports Association.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
EPO testing questioned after Australian runner Bol cleared of doping
Olympic champion Andre De Grasse qualifies for World Championships on last possible day
Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Thiago Braz provisionally suspended for doping
Show more
Athletics
Paris Olympics organisers face whole host of challenges with a year to go
Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine at final Diamond League meet before World Championships
Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League
Hurdles 100m world record holder Amusan charged with 'whereabouts' violation
Australia pulls out of hosting Commonwealth Games, plunging future of event into doubt
Jakob Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |