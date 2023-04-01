Olympic champion Andre De Grasse qualifies for World Championships on last possible day

  Athletics
  Olympic champion Andre De Grasse qualifies for World Championships on last possible day
Olympic champion Andre De Grasse qualifies for World Championships on last possible day
De Grasse found form at the right time
Canada's Olympic 200-metres champion Andre De Grasse finally ran the World Athletics qualifying standard on the last possible day at the nationals.

The 28-year-old won the 200m title at the Canadian championships and world trials on Sunday in a season-best 20.01 seconds, dipping under the standard of 20.16.

The six-times Olympic medalist has had a rough season with a nagging foot injury and a change in coaches, leaving American Rana Reider to work with Irishman John Coghlan. His previous season's best was 20.33.

He failed to qualify for the 100m final at the Canadian championships on Saturday.

De Grasse has five world medals including gold in the 4x100 relay from the 2022 championships and silver in the 200 in 2019 in Doha. He clocked 19.62 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships are from August 19 to August 27 in Budapest.

Athletics
