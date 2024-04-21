America’s Kenny Bednarek dethrones Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala at Kip Keino Classic

Ferdinand Omanyala finished fifth in the final with a time of 10.03 seconds in his first race of the season

Kenyan sprinter and Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala (28) was dethroned as the champion of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Championships in the 100m race after losing to American Kenny Bednarek (25) at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Not only did Omanyala relinquish the title, but he also finished a poor fifth in this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series. Heavy rains had pounded Nairobi and its environs ahead of the race, and it was Olympic 200m world silver medallist Bednarek, who powered clear from the start to cut the tape in a time of 9.91 seconds.

Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi finished second in 9.9, Jeremiah Azu from Britain clocked 10.00 to finish third, Italy’s Chituru Ali (10.01) was fourth with home favourite Omanyala returning fifth in 10.03. Despite the rains, a parked Nyayo Stadium was braced for a battle between Omanyala and Bednarek and when it reached the time for the race, the stadium went silent.

Kenyans had put their hopes on the two-time winner to defend his title but Bednarek had other ideas. After a false start, the American took off in style leaving Omanyala astonished and he cruised to the finish line with ease, with only Matadi giving him a close chase.

“I have finally managed to win here (in Kenya), I am impressed with how I raced, it was a tense race and despite the nervous start, I kept my composure to see it through, thanks to Kenya because this is the kind of push I was looking for,” said Bednarek.

Different approach

Omanyala, who is yet to run in a competitive 100m race this season, downplayed the outcome of the race saying he is taking a different approach from how he competes this season and will build on the result for future races.

“I am happy and satisfied with what I have achieved today (Saturday), I am focused on taking a different approach to how we are looking at the race, it is what I have to do this season and my focus is to build on what I have achieved today and by doing so it will help me for the future races,” Omanyala told Flashcore.

The Commonwealth champion further said his change of style is necessitated by the fact he will be targeting to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games hence his strategy to change tact.

“Part of my plans is that I don’t want to have a good season too early, I want to correct everything (all mistakes) as we move on, I want to prepare properly, and by August (during the Paris Olympics) I will be at my best, that is my plan and that is what I will keep working on.”

Omanyala continued: “Remember this was my first 100m race after a long time, my target was to see where I am, after that long time without taking part in the race, if it requires more work to be done, then I will have to push myself and work hard in training, but what I know the real deal is coming in the next three months.”

Facing the media before the race on Saturday, Omanyala, who is the African record holder and the ninth-fastest man of all time in the event after clocking a time of 9.77 seconds on September 18th, 2021 in Nairobi, refused to promise Kenyans what to expect from him this season.

“This season, I changed my coaches and now am getting to the season with a different mentality and we have seen what promising people can do, I don’t want to promise people anymore this year,” said Omanyala. “This year is about just doing the work, and letting the action speak.”

What next for Omanyala?

Omanyala, who claimed Kenya's first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Kenyan to win gold in the 100-metre race in 60 years, will now shift his attention to the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas in May.

“I will be doing a couple of races in Europe, Diamond League before we head to Paris for the Olympics but my primary target for now will be in the Bahamas where we want to help the 4x100 team secure tickets for the Olympic Games and the World Championships for next year, we are determined to do our best and we will put in every effort to make it happen,” concluded Omanyala.

Mary Moraa dazzles to retain 800m title

While Omanyala stumbled, world champion Mary Moraa (23) produced a splendid show to win the 800m race and retain the title. Moraa clocked a remarkable 1:57.96, to set a meet record and bring down the roof at Nyayo Stadium.

To put the icing on the cake for the East African nation, Moraa’s compatriots Nelly Chepchirchir clocked 1:58.26 to finish second while Vivian Chebet clocked 1:58.93 to complete the podium finish while Chepchirchir, Chebet, and fourth-placed Nelly Jepkosgei qualified for the Paris Olympics.

“I smashed my Meeting Record with a new time of 1:57.96 at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour. God is good. Thank you all for your endearing support,” Moraa wrote on her social media pages.

In a previous interview, Moraa, who won the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, a bronze medal in the event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, and a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, told Flashscore: “It was a good race, a great atmosphere to compete in and good preparations for Olympic Games.

“Being my first 800m race this season, I felt great and in good shape, and with more hard training sessions, I am confident of lowering my time to 1:55 as I head to the Bahamas.”

Wanyonyi set a world-leading time in 800m

In the men’s 800m race, World 800m silver medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi (19) set a world-leading time of 1:43.57 to retain the title.

Wanyonyi, who previously won the gold medal at the 2021 World U20 Championships, setting a championship record in the process, braved stiff competition from compatriots Aaron Kemei and Ferguson Cheruiyot, who finished in second and third positions after clocking 1:44.10 and 1:44.90, respectively.

“I wanted to test my body but didn’t expect to run a world lead, I want to keep improving and hope to be prepared enough ahead of the Olympic trials, I am grateful to the fans who pushed us through to win the race and happy to have retained the title,” Wanyonyi told Flashscore.

Kenya’s Mary Ekiru won the 1,500m race in 4:06.26 followed by Edinah Jebitok in four minutes 7.22 secs while Ethiopia's Abera Hawi finished third. In the men's category, Reynold Cheruiyot clinched the title for dominant Kenya with a world-leading time of 3:31.96 and was followed closely by Brian Komen and Daniel Munguti in second and third positions respectively.