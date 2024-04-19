ASOIF express concerns over athletics Olympic prize money

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. ASOIF express concerns over athletics Olympic prize money
ASOIF express concerns over athletics Olympic prize money
Athletes on the track and field will get prize money for the first time in Paris
Athletes on the track and field will get prize money for the first time in Paris
Reuters
The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) have expressed their concern over the decision by World Athletics to introduce prize money for Olympic gold medallists, and said on Friday that they were not consulted.

On April 10th, athletics became the first sport to offer prize money for Olympic champions, beginning in Paris this year, but the announcement by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has been met with criticism.

"ASOIF was neither informed nor consulted in advance of the announcement, which was made one day after the ASOIF General Assembly and during SportAccord," a statement said.

"ASOIF respects and defends the autonomy of each and every member federation.

"However, when a decision of one IF has a direct impact on the collective interests of the Summer Olympic IFs, it is important and fair to discuss the matter at stake with the other federations in advance."

The ASOIF said that their members have expressed concerns over the announcement by World Athletics.

"First, for many, this move undermines the values of Olympism and the uniqueness of the Games," their statement continued.

"One cannot and should not put a price on an Olympic gold medal and, in many cases, Olympic medallists indirectly benefit from commercial endorsements.

"Second, not all sports could or should replicate this move, even if they wanted to. Paying prize money in a multi-sport environment goes against the principle of solidarity, reinforces a different set of values across the sports and opens up many questions."

They went on to say that prize money should be comparable to that awarded in top competitions in each sport, if the Olympics are considered the pinnacle of each sport, but that this is technically and financially unfeasible.

The ASOIF added that the initiative opens rather than solves a number of complex issues and will raise these concerns with World Athletics.

However, the announcement has been met with a positive reaction from the world's leading athletes, with the $2.4 million prize pot to be split among the 48 gold medallists in Paris.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
USA forecast to top Olympics medals table again, France set for big improvement
French president Macron wants Nakamura to sing at Olympic Games despite 'racist' backlash
Poistogova-Guliyev set to lose London Olympics silver after Russian ban
Show more
Athletics
2024 London Marathon preview: Everything you need to know
China revokes win for He Jie after investigation into half marathon pacing scandal
Marathon record-holder Tigst Assefa out to break London women's best
Sisay Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win as Hellen Obiri wins women's race
Bahraini marathon runner Marius Kimutai given three-year ban for doping
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Most Read
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings