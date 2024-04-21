Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's London marathon in record time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. London Marathon
  4. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's London marathon in record time
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's London marathon in record time
Jepchirchir crosses the finish line in London
Jepchirchir crosses the finish line in London
Profimedia
Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir (30) won the women's London marathon in a world record time of 2 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds for a women's only race on Sunday.

The Kenyan came home in front of Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.

Jepchirchir beat the women's-only course record of 2:17:01 set by Kenya's Mary Keitany in 2017.

Retired British star Paula Radcliffe ran a time of 2:15:25 in a mixed-sex marathon in London in 2003, using male pacemakers.

World record holder Assefa had been the pre-race favourite but she could not live with Jepchirchir's kick for the finish line inside the final kilometre.

Both she and Jepkosgei also finished inside the previous women's-only record time.

Two-time former London marathon winner Brigid Kosgei finished fifth behind Megertu Alemu.

Mentions
AthleticsLondon Marathon
Related Articles
2024 London Marathon preview: Everything you need to know
Marathon record-holder Tigst Assefa out to break London women's best
Olympic legend Carl Lewis predicts 'tremendous' sprint competition in Paris
Show more
Athletics
Kenya's Alexander Munyao gets better of Kenenisa Bekele to win London marathon
America’s Kenny Bednarek dethrones Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala at Kip Keino Classic
Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League
ASOIF express concerns over athletics Olympic prize money
China revokes win for He Jie after investigation into half marathon pacing scandal
USA forecast to top Olympics medals table again, France set for big improvement
Most Read
Football Tracker: Gueye fires Everton ahead against Forest, Getafe level against Sociedad
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings