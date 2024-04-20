Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Diamond League
  4. Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League
Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League
Armand Duplantis in action during the Diamond League event
Armand Duplantis in action during the Diamond League event
Reuters
Armand Duplantis (24) put down a marker ahead of this year's Paris Olympics as the Swede broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.24 metres effort in the first Diamond League meeting of the 2024 season on Saturday.

Duplantis bettered his previous mark of 6.23 metres set at the Eugene Diamond League finale in September, clearing the bar with ease before leaping up off the sponge mat below and racing off in celebration at his first outdoor event of the year.

It was the eighth time that Duplantis broke the world record, and he was the only man to clear six metres at the Egret Stadium, and he believes he could go higher.

"It's definitely possible, conditions willing. I'm going to try to maximise the most out of every day," Duplantis said.

"There's definitely more to give. I don't think the jumping was really perfect today even leading up to the 6.24. The 6.24 felt really nice.

"I think there's still some way to go and still more to push and some higher heights in me for sure."

The Olympic and two-time world outdoor champion had added a second world indoor title to his impressive resume in March, and he is set to head into his second Games in July and August as the firm favourite.

Australian Torrie Lewis enjoyed a stunning Diamond League debut as the 19-year-old pipped a strong field of American rivals that included Sha'Carri Richardson to claim the women's 200m gold with an effort of 22.96 from lane nine.

Richardson, winner of the 200m bronze at last year's world championships, finished second in 22.99 ahead of her compatriots Tamara Clark, Anavia Battle and Twanisha Terry.

World champion Marileidy Paulino earlier captured the first track gold of the Diamond League season in the women's 400m, as the Dominican eased home in 50.08 seconds, ahead of Natalia Kaczmarek (50.29) and Britton Wilson (51.26).

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn then set the pace in the women's 100m hurdles, with the Puerto Rican cruising to victory in 12.45 seconds.

Mentions
AthleticsDuplantis ArmandRichardson Sha’CarriKaczmarek NataliaDiamond League
Related Articles
Devynne Charlton lowers world record, Armand Duplantis wins another global title
2024 London Marathon preview: Everything you need to know
ASOIF express concerns over athletics Olympic prize money
Show more
Athletics
China revokes win for He Jie after investigation into half marathon pacing scandal
Marathon record-holder Tigst Assefa out to break London women's best
USA forecast to top Olympics medals table again, France set for big improvement
Sisay Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win as Hellen Obiri wins women's race
Bahraini marathon runner Marius Kimutai given three-year ban for doping
French president Macron wants Nakamura to sing at Olympic Games despite 'racist' backlash
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Most Read
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Football Tracker: Man City and Chelsea face off in FA Cup semi, Bayern travel to Union
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings