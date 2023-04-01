Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Thiago Braz provisionally suspended for doping

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Thiago Braz provisionally suspended for doping
Olympic medal-winning pole vaulter Thiago Braz provisionally suspended for doping
Brazil's Thiago Braz during the World Athletics Championships in 2022
Brazil's Thiago Braz during the World Athletics Championships in 2022
Reuters
Rio Olympics pole vaulting gold medallist Thiago Braz (29) has been provisionally suspended after he returned a positive test for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

The Brazilian has been temporarily suspended for the presence/use of Ostarine Glucuronide/Ostarine, the AIU said.

He will remain suspended from any competition or activity in athletics until a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct will take place.

Braz won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze five years later at the delayed Tokyo Games.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic GamesBraz Thiago
Related Articles
Paris Olympics organisers face whole host of challenges with a year to go
Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine at final Diamond League meet before World Championships
London organiser tells Paris Olympics chiefs to 'stay calm' amid riots
Show more
Athletics
Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League
Hurdles 100m world record holder Amusan charged with 'whereabouts' violation
Australia pulls out of hosting Commonwealth Games, plunging future of event into doubt
Jakob Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League
Caster Semenya stresses rights court ruling is 'only the beginning'
Sydney McLaughlin dazzles to new world lead in 400 metres
Gabby Thomas blazes to 200m title on final night of US championships
Illegal wind spoils another time for sprinter Zharnel Hughes at UK championships
McLaughlin credits 'championship coach' Kersee in 400m triumph after U.S. title
Record-holder Zharnel Hughes runs to British title in lashing rain
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |