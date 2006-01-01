All the 2024 Paris Olympic venues & where to watch the Games on TV

When will the 2024 Olympics take place?
The 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris on July 26th. The event begins with the traditional opening ceremony on the Seine and, for the first time in history, not in a stadium. More than 500,000 spectators are expected to attend the ceremony.
The Games will end on August 11th. In total, around 10,500 athletes from 206 countries will compete for glory in 32 sports and 324 medal events.
The main venues for the Olympics in Paris:
Stade de France - 77,083 seats - athletics, rugby, closing ceremony
Parc de Princes - 47,926 seats - football
Roland Garros - 34,000 seats - tennis, boxing
Arena Bercy - 15,000 seats - basketball, gymnastics, trampolining
Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - 12,000 seats - volleyball, handball, weightlifting, table tennis
Esplanade des Invalides - 8,000 seats - marathon (finish), cycling time trial (start), archery
Place de la Concorde - 30,000 seats - breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, 3×3 basketball
Pont Alexandre III - 1,000 seats - cycling time trial (finish), triathlon (start/finish)
Jardins du Trocadéro - 3,349 spaces - road cycling (start/finish)
Le Golf Nacional - 32,720 spaces - Golf
Palace of Versailles - 40,000 seats - Horse riding, modern pentathlon
Vélodrome National - 5,000 seats - track cycling
Centre Aquatique Olympique - 5,000 seats - water jumping, water polo preliminary round, synchronised swimming
Paris La Défense Arena - 17,000 seats - water polo (final round), swimming
Which channels will broadcast the Olympics?
In France, domestic rights to the Olympics are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Discovery Inc.) via Eurosport, with free-to-air coverage sub-licensed to the country's public broadcaster France Televisions.
The games were due to be broadcast in Russia and Belarus, but due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, the broadcasters in those regions failed to hang on to their rights.
Below you can see where the Olympics are being broadcast in most countries and regions:
Afghanistan: ATN
Algeria: EPTV
Armenia: APMTV
Asia: Dentsu
Australia: Nine
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: ITV
Belgium: RTBFVRT
Bolivia: Bolivision
Bosnia & Herzegovina: BHRT
Brazil: Grupo Globo/CazeTV
Bulgaria: BNT
Canada: CBC/Sportsnet
Cape Verde: RTC
Caribbean: SportsMax
Chile: Chilevision
China (mainland): CMG/Migu/Douyin/Kuaishou/Tencent
China Taipei (Taiwan): ELTA TV/Chunghwa Telecom/TBS
Costa Rica: Repretel
Croatia: HRT
Colombia: Caracol Television/ RCN Television
Cuba: ICRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czechia: CT
Denmark: DRTV 2
Dominican Republic: Antena 7
Ecuador: RTS/TVC
Estonia: Postimees Group
Europe: Eurosport
Finland: Yle
France: France Televisions
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ARDZDF
Ghana: Sporty TV
Greece: ERT
Honduras: VTV
Hong Kong: RTHK/HOY TV/PCCW/TVB
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
India: Doordarshan
Indian subcontinent: Viacom18
Indonesia: Emtek
Ireland: RTE
Israel: Sports Channel
Italy: RAI
Ivory Coast: RTI
Japan: Japan Consortium
Kosovo: RTK
Kyrgyzstan: KTRK
Latin America: America Movil
Latvia: LTV
Lithuania: TV3
Macau: TDM
MENA: beIN Sports
Mexico: TelevisaUnivision
Moldova: TVR
Mongolia: Central TV
Mozambique: TVM
Netherlands: NOS
New Zealand: Sky Television
Nicaragua: Canal 10
Nigeria: Sporty TV
North Macedonia: MRT
Norway: NRK
Pacific Islands: Sky Pacific
Pakistan: ARY
Panama: TVMax
Peru: Grupo ATV
Philippines: Cignal TV/PLDT/Smart/TV5
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Romania: TVR
Senegal: RTS
Serbia: RTS
Singapore: Mediacorp
Slovakia: STVR
Slovenia: RTV
South Africa: SABC/SuperSport
South Korea: KBSMBCSBS
Spain: RTVE
Sub-Saharan Africa: Infront Sports & Media/Super Sport/TV5Monde
Sweden: Kanal 5
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Thailand: AIS/TrueVisions/T Sports 7/MCOT/7HD/PPTV
Trinidad & Tobago: TTT
Turkey: TRT
Ukraine: Suspilne
United Kingdom: BBC
United States: NBCUniversal