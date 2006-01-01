All the 2024 Paris Olympic venues & where to watch the Games on TV

The 2024 Olympics begin on Friday, July 26th in Paris, France. In what follows, Flashscore brings you all the venues and where to watch the Games on TV.

When will the 2024 Olympics take place?

The 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris on July 26th. The event begins with the traditional opening ceremony on the Seine and, for the first time in history, not in a stadium. More than 500,000 spectators are expected to attend the ceremony.

The Games will end on August 11th. In total, around 10,500 athletes from 206 countries will compete for glory in 32 sports and 324 medal events.

The main venues for the Olympics in Paris:

Stade de France - 77,083 seats - athletics, rugby, closing ceremony

Stade de France Profimedia

Parc de Princes - 47,926 seats - football

Parc de Princes Profimedia

Roland Garros - 34,000 seats - tennis, boxing

Roland Garros Flashscore

Arena Bercy - 15,000 seats - basketball, gymnastics, trampolining

Bercy Arena Profimedia

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - 12,000 seats - volleyball, handball, weightlifting, table tennis

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Profimedia

Esplanade des Invalides - 8,000 seats - marathon (finish), cycling time trial (start), archery

Esplanade des Invalides Flashscore

Place de la Concorde - 30,000 seats - breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, 3×3 basketball

Place de la Concorde Profimedia

Pont Alexandre III - 1,000 seats - cycling time trial (finish), triathlon (start/finish)

Pont Alexandre III Profimedia

Jardins du Trocadéro - 3,349 spaces - road cycling (start/finish)

Trocadero Gardens Profimedia

Le Golf Nacional - 32,720 spaces - Golf

Le Golf Nacional Profimedia

Palace of Versailles - 40,000 seats - Horse riding, modern pentathlon

Palace of Versailles Profimedia

Vélodrome National - 5,000 seats - track cycling

Vélodrome National Profimedia

Centre Aquatique Olympique - 5,000 seats - water jumping, water polo preliminary round, synchronised swimming

Olympic Aquatic Centre Profimedia

Paris La Défense Arena - 17,000 seats - water polo (final round), swimming

Paris La Défense Arena Profimedia

Which channels will broadcast the Olympics?

In France, domestic rights to the Olympics are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Discovery Inc.) via Eurosport, with free-to-air coverage sub-licensed to the country's public broadcaster France Televisions.

The games were due to be broadcast in Russia and Belarus, but due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, the broadcasters in those regions failed to hang on to their rights.

Below you can see where the Olympics are being broadcast in most countries and regions:

Afghanistan: ATN

Algeria: EPTV

Armenia: APMTV

Asia: Dentsu

Australia: Nine

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: ITV

Belgium: RTBFVRT

Bolivia: Bolivision

Bosnia & Herzegovina: BHRT

Brazil: Grupo Globo/CazeTV

Bulgaria: BNT

Canada: CBC/Sportsnet

Cape Verde: RTC

Caribbean: SportsMax

Chile: Chilevision

China (mainland): CMG/Migu/Douyin/Kuaishou/Tencent

China Taipei (Taiwan): ELTA TV/Chunghwa Telecom/TBS

Costa Rica: Repretel

Croatia: HRT

Colombia: Caracol Television/ RCN Television

Cuba: ICRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czechia: CT

Denmark: DRTV 2

Dominican Republic: Antena 7

Ecuador: RTS/TVC

Estonia: Postimees Group

Europe: Eurosport

Finland: Yle

France: France Televisions

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARDZDF

Ghana: Sporty TV

Greece: ERT

Honduras: VTV

Hong Kong: RTHK/HOY TV/PCCW/TVB

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

India: Doordarshan

Indian subcontinent: Viacom18

Indonesia: Emtek

Ireland: RTE

Israel: Sports Channel

Italy: RAI

Ivory Coast: RTI

Japan: Japan Consortium

Kosovo: RTK

Kyrgyzstan: KTRK

Latin America: America Movil

Latvia: LTV

Lithuania: TV3

Macau: TDM

MENA: beIN Sports

Mexico: TelevisaUnivision

Moldova: TVR

Mongolia: Central TV

Mozambique: TVM

Netherlands: NOS

New Zealand: Sky Television

Nicaragua: Canal 10

Nigeria: Sporty TV

North Macedonia: MRT

Norway: NRK

Pacific Islands: Sky Pacific

Pakistan: ARY

Panama: TVMax

Peru: Grupo ATV

Philippines: Cignal TV/PLDT/Smart/TV5

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Romania: TVR

Senegal: RTS

Serbia: RTS

Singapore: Mediacorp

Slovakia: STVR

Slovenia: RTV

South Africa: SABC/SuperSport

South Korea: KBSMBCSBS

Spain: RTVE

Sub-Saharan Africa: Infront Sports & Media/Super Sport/TV5Monde

Sweden: Kanal 5

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Thailand: AIS/TrueVisions/T Sports 7/MCOT/7HD/PPTV

Trinidad & Tobago: TTT

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Suspilne

United Kingdom: BBC

United States: NBCUniversal