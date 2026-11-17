Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso will compete in next January's Dakar Rally in an Aston ⁠Martin Dreadnought entry run by engineering partner Prodrive.

The 45-year-old Spaniard, a 32-time Grand Prix winner and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, will be racing in ‌the annual event for the second time after competing with Toyota in 2020, finishing 13th.

France's nine-time world rally ‌champion Sebastien Loeb and Brazil's reigning world rally-raid champion Lucas Moraes will ‌be his teammates in a three-car entry.

The 49th edition of the Dakar Rally will be ‌held in Morocco from January 9 to 23, with a prologue and first ‌stage in Portugal, after being moved from Saudi Arabia due to security concerns. The 24-round Formula 1 season is due to start in Bahrain in March after testing in late February.

Alonso, who will again ‌have compatriot and five-time motorcycle Dakar winner Marc Coma ⁠as co-driver, is racing in the Las ‌Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. He said he had turned his thoughts to Dakar after deciding ​to continue in Formula 1 with Aston Martin.

“In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both ​Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year," he explained in a statement.

"In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of ⁠my career. I have enormous ​respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it.

"Formula 1 remains my priority. But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve."

In October, ‌Alonso told reporters at the Singapore Grand Prix that he felt the desert endurance race would be physically incompatible with his Formula 1 commitments.

Loeb, 52, will also be chasing a first Dakar win after 10 previous attempts that have brought him 28 stage wins to date.

“Winning the Dakar is very important to me,” said the Frenchman, who will be partnered by Belgian Fabian Lurquin. “We have come close several times, and the motivation is there to keep working until we achieve it."

The Dreadnought is a digital-only tactical SUV created exclusively for gamers playing "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" that will ‌now be brought into the real world by Prodrive, Aston Martin's partners in endurance ​GT racing.

The Dakar will be Aston Martin Racing’s debut in the world rally-raid ‌championship.

"Aston Martin's ambition for this programme has been clear from the outset: to create a car capable of competing at the front of the world's toughest motorsport event," said Prodrive Chairman David Richards.

"By combining Aston Martin's vision with Prodrive's experience in rallying, endurance racing and Dakar competition, we have built a strong ⁠foundation. With an exceptional driver line-up ⁠and a highly capable engineering team, ‌we look forward to seeing Dreadnought take on this remarkable challenge."