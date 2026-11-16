Iker Lecuona will stand in for Francesco Bagnaia at the Portugal MotoGP this weekend as the Italian remains sidelined with a foot fracture, Ducati said on Monday.

"The doors of the Ducati Lenovo Team open to welcome Iker Lecuona, who will step in for Pecco Bagnaia," said the Italian team in a statement.

The 26-year-old, who normally rides with Ducati's satellite team Gresini, will ride as a teammate for reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who can retain his title in Portimao on the penultimate race weekend of the season.

Two-time world champion Bagnaia crashed out of the sprint race in Qatar just over a week ago having been sent flying off his bike by Fermin Aldeguer and has been forced to have surgery on his right foot.

Bagnaia is expected to be fit to take part in the final race of the season in Valencia later this month.

The 29-year-old sits ninth in the riders' standings in his final season with Ducati, before switching to Aprilia in the close season to partner countryman Marco Bezzecchi.