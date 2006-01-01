Advertisement
Alpine F1 team appoint Oliver Oakes as fifth boss in four years

Alpine have struggled this season with only 11 points from 14 races
Oliver Oakes (36) was appointed principal of Renault-owned Alpine on Wednesday and will start after the August break as the under-performing Formula 1 team's fifth boss in four years.

The Briton, a former racer and karting champion who founded Hitech Grand Prix competing in various junior series, will be the second youngest team boss in the championship's modern era.

Red Bull's Christian Horner, now the longest-serving principal, started with the current champions in January 2005 at the age of 31.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest team principals that this sport has ever seen," said Renault Group Chief Executive Luca de Meo in a statement.

"This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team."

Oakes will replace Bruno Famin, who has lasted a year in the job.

The Frenchman took over from Otmar Szafnauer, who replaced Laurent Rossi at the helm in February 2022. Rossi was appointed in January 2021 after the departure of Cyril Abiteboul.

Alpine, who won titles as Benetton and Renault in the 1990s and 2000s, have struggled this season with only 11 points from 14 races.

They are eighth overall after finishing sixth in 2023 and fourth in 2022.

"Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing," said former boss Flavio Briatore, now an adviser to De Meo.

"His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races."

Oakes said the team had talented people and excellent resources and was confident "that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break."

