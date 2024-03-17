Timon Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom

Timon Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom
Timon Haugan in action during the first run
Timon Haugan in action during the first run
Reuters
Timon Haugan (27) gave the Norwegian men's team a first win of the Alpine World Cup ski season in the last slalom on Sunday.

Austria's Manuel Feller, who had already clinched the title in the discipline, finished runner-up on home snow and 0.40 slower over the two legs at the World Cup finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Germany's Linus Strasser, who had been second after the first run, ended up third.

Timon Haugan celebrates on the podium after winning the slalom
Reuters

The victory was the first of Haugan's World Cup career and he finished the season third in the slalom standings. Feller finished with 715 points to Strasser's 526 and Haugan's 450.

Norway's only other winner so far this season was Ragnhild Mowinckel in a women's downhill in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in January.

Alpine skiing
Gut-Behrami overcomes stress to seal overall World Cup title in impressive style
Switzerland's Odermatt narrowly misses giant slalom sweep in Saalbach
Mikaela Shiffrin returns from knee injury to take 96th World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin ready for return to competition after knee injury
Norwegian Braathen comes out of short-lived retirement to race for Brazil
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win in Kvitfjell
Italy's World Cup leader Sofia Goggia to undergo surgery for tibia break
Nigeria enjoying strong showing at the ongoing African Games

