Austria's Hutter denies Gut-Behrami a fourth World Cup globe with home downhill win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Downhill - Women
  4. Austria's Hutter denies Gut-Behrami a fourth World Cup globe with home downhill win
Austria's Hutter denies Gut-Behrami a fourth World Cup globe with home downhill win
Updated
Cornelia Hutter lifts the downhill globe after victory in Saalbach
Cornelia Hutter lifts the downhill globe after victory in Saalbach
Reuters
Austria's Cornelia Hutter (31) seized the women's downhill World Cup title in the final race of the season on home snow in Saalbach on Saturday, denying Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami (32) a fourth crystal globe.

Behrami had already won the overall, giant slalom and super-G titles and was bidding to become only the fourth woman to take four globes in a season, a feat previously achieved by Americans Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn and Slovenia's Tina Maze.

Hutter, who had been third overall and 72 points adrift of the Swiss going into the race, tore up the script with a lightning run down the Ulli Maier piste to win in one minute 45.08 seconds from 12th on the starting list.

Gut-Behrami, starting 14th, was 1.89 seconds slower and ended up only 16th, losing out by 28 points with Italian Sofia Goggia third in the final standings despite being absent due to injury.

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec finished second in the race, 0.17 slower than Hutter, with Italy's Nicol Delago third and 0.49 off the pace in warm conditions.

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec finished second in the race, 0.17 slower than Hutter, with Italy's Nicol Delago third and 0.49 off the pace as later runners challenged in warm and windy conditions.

There were two delays to the race and Stuhec, the fourth last to start, almost snatched victory from Huetter with the Slovenian clocking a quicker time at the final intermediate but then drifting wide.

Delago was one hundredth of a second faster than Austrian early leader Christina Ager.

"I'm really speechless," said Hutter. "It's amazing to have a home race with this ending, I never can imagine it.

"I slept so bad and I woke up and I thought 'Give your best, it's the last chance today for this season' and I did it."

Gut-Behrami could still take comfort in the achievement of being the first Swiss female skier since Vreni Schneider in 1995 to win three different globes in a single season.

"In the end I'm really happy about the season... I can't really complain," said the Swiss, whose path to the overall title was helped by American Mikaela Shiffrin missing 11 races after a downhill crash in January.

Goggia had led the downhill standings, 149 points clear of Gut-Behrami, when she suffered a season-ending break to the tibia in her right leg in February.

Shiffrin secured the slalom title for an eighth time before the World Cup finals.

The downhill win was only the second of Huetter's World Cup career and the crystal globe was her first.

The race was also a farewell to Norway's retiring Ragnhild Mowinckel, the 2018 Olympic downhill silver medallist. She finished 20th and last.

Mentions
Alpine skiingGut-Behrami LaraHuetter CorneliaMaze TinaShiffrin MikaelaVonn LindseyDelago NicolGoggia SofiaStuhec IlkaMowinckel RagnhildWinter SportsDownhill - Women
Related Articles
Overall champion Gut-Behrami adds super-G globe to her season haul
Swiss pair Odermatt and Gut-Behrami chasing rare quartet at Alpine World Cup finals
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win in Kvitfjell
Show more
Alpine skiing
Marco Odermatt secures third title of the season with super-G crown
Timon Haugan takes Norway's first men's win of the season in final slalom
Gut-Behrami overcomes stress to seal overall World Cup title in impressive style
Shiffrin claims 97th World Cup victory with slalom win at finals in Saalbach
Switzerland's Odermatt narrowly misses giant slalom sweep in Saalbach
Mikaela Shiffrin returns from knee injury to take 96th World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin ready for return to competition after knee injury
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Rain wipes out play after Sabalenka battles through, Rublev sent packing
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Leicester City take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings