Shiffrin claims 97th World Cup victory with slalom win at finals in Saalbach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Saalbach Slalom - Women
  4. Shiffrin claims 97th World Cup victory with slalom win at finals in Saalbach
Shiffrin claims 97th World Cup victory with slalom win at finals in Saalbach
Shiffrin in action during the first run
Shiffrin in action during the first run
Reuters
Mikaela Shiffrin (29) extended her record career haul to 97 World Cup victories when the American won the last slalom of the season at the Alpine World Cup finals in the Austrian resort of Saalbach on Saturday.

Shiffrin was second-fastest after the first run in her signature discipline, 0.11 seconds behind Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson, but stormed to her 60th slalom victory with a spectacular second run.

With her mother and coach Eileen watching on, Shiffrin was handed the crystal globe soon after and she held it aloft while pumping her fist before kissing the trophy and acknowledging the crowd.

Shiffrin, who was out of action for several weeks after injuring her knee in January, had already won her eighth slalom globe last weekend in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin celebrates with the Globe
Reuters

"It's been a wild season so I'm really happy to be here and see the final race of the season go well. I'm looking forward to the next season already," Shiffrin said.

"It's a little bit hard to process it (the records) all. It makes me feel so invigorated and so alive, I'm trying to soak it all in.

"I never really focus too much on the numbers but now I feel OK with them. It's not pressure, it's just an honour."

Larsson looked set to pip Shiffrin to the top of the podium but made a mistake halfway through her second run, and the Swede eventually slipped to third place behind Norway's Mina Furst Holtmann.

Mentions
Alpine skiingShiffrin MikaelaSwenn-Larsson AnnaHoltmann Mina FuerstSaalbach Slalom - WomenWinter Sports
Related Articles
Swiss pair Odermatt and Gut-Behrami chasing rare quartet at Alpine World Cup finals
Unstoppable Shiffrin extends victory record in Jasna with 95th career win
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win in Kvitfjell
Show more
Alpine skiing
Switzerland's Odermatt narrowly misses giant slalom sweep in Saalbach
Mikaela Shiffrin returns from knee injury to take 96th World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin ready for return to competition after knee injury
Norwegian Braathen comes out of short-lived retirement to race for Brazil
Italy's World Cup leader Sofia Goggia to undergo surgery for tibia break
Reports suggest Sofia Goggia's season over after crash in training
Historic comeback in Chamonix as Yule turns tide to win slalom from 30th
Most Read
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Football Tracker: Manchester City face Newcastle United for Wembley semi-final
Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings