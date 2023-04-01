Unstoppable Shiffrin extends victory record in Jasna with 95th career win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Jasna Slalom - Women
  4. Unstoppable Shiffrin extends victory record in Jasna with 95th career win
Unstoppable Shiffrin extends victory record in Jasna with 95th career win
Updated
Shiffrin's scored her 150th World Cup podium finish
Shiffrin's scored her 150th World Cup podium finish
Reuters
American Mikaela Shiffrin (28) raced to a record-extending 95th career victory when won the World Cup women's slalom in Jasna, Slovakia on Sunday after building a big lead on her opening run.

Shiffrin's 150th World Cup podium moved her five shy of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark, while her 82nd World Cup slalom podium broke her tie with the Swede for most in a discipline.

Shiffrin won with a combined time of one minute 48.21 seconds to beat 19-year-old Croatian Zrinka Ljutic by 0.14. Anna Swenn Larsson took third.

"I could hear you cheering for Zrinka, which was actually quite cool from the start to hear this noise," Shiffrin told the Slovakian crowd in a finish-line interview.

"I knew she put down an amazing run and I had to push."

Shiffrin's latest victory - the American having broken Stenmark's all-time record when she reached 87 - came a day after Vlhova sustained a season-ending injury.

"We're missing somebody really big today, we missed Petra a lot, so it's wonderful that you stayed," Shiffrin said.

"It was not easy on the second (run), now I feel the energy has gone."

Vlhova tore knee ligaments in a crash during Saturday's giant slalom. The Slovakian and Shiffrin have dominated women's slalom for years, combining for 14 wins in the past 15 races.

"I have been thinking about (Vlhova) a lot the last 24 hours," Shiffrin said earlier on Sunday.

"Honestly, this is just an enormous blow for the sport. It sucks.

"For me personally, over these years, I've grown to love the battles with her, and I think today she would be just so strong, so I really miss watching her ski today and having that battle."

Shiffrin is on pace to claim her eighth World Cup season title in slalom.

Mentions
Alpine skiingShiffrin MikaelaVlhova PetraSwenn-Larsson AnnaLjutic ZrinkaWinter SportsJasna Slalom - Women
Related Articles
Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin edges Petra Vhlova in floodlit slalom at Flachau
Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st World Cup victory
Show more
Alpine skiing
Slovak skier Vlhova out for season with torn knee ligament after fall at Jasna
France's Sarrazin claims Kitzbuhel double to go second in World Cup standings
Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win, Schieder second
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde out for the season after downhill crash
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash
Austrian Feller comes good on second slalom run to win in Adelboden
Grenier secures second World Cup win in giant slalom at Kranjska Gora
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings