Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Kranjska Gora Slalom - Women
  4. Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during the first run of the slalom
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during the first run of the slalom
AFP
Petra Vlhova (28) produced two excellent runs on a difficult course to win the slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia on Sunday while World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin (28) completed a poor weekend by sliding out in the first run.

Vlhova clocked 51.30 seconds in the tightly-gated opening run before following up with 56.32sec in the second.

The Slovakian put half a second on Lena Duerr in the second run with the German finishing 0.72sec behind.

Leona Popovic was third after the first run but a mistake halfway down the second knocked the Croat out of contention and allowed the American AJ Hurt to claim her first World Cup podium.

The 23-year-old Californian, who made her World Cup debut in 2018 when she was just 17, was 16th fastest on the first run, over two seconds behind Vlhova, but pulled out the fastest run second time around to finish 0.87sec behind the Slovakian.

Her teammate Shiffrin, however, endured a poor weekend.

Having finished only ninth in Saturday's giant slalom, her worst result in the discipline since November 2022, the five-time World Cup overall winner straddled a gate in the second sector and failed to finish, ruling her out of the second run.

It is the first time since the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 that Shiffrin has gone out in her favourite event - 56 of her 93 World Cup victories have come in the discipline.

Vlhova is now just five points behind Shiffrin in the discipline standings but remains 207 behind the American in the overall, although she has jumped past Federica Brignone into second.

Mentions
Alpine skiingVlhova PetraShiffrin MikaelaDuerr LenaPopovic LeonaBrignone FedericaKranjska Gora Slalom - WomenWinter Sports
Related Articles
Mikaela Shiffrin notches up win as rival Petra Vlhova stumbles in slalom
Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st World Cup victory
Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom for record-extending 90th World Cup victory
Show more
Alpine skiing
Austrian Feller comes good on second slalom run to win in Adelboden
Grenier secures second World Cup win in giant slalom at Kranjska Gora
Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory
Shiffrin takes her 92nd World Cup win with Lienz giant slalom
Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
American Bryce Bennett clinches narrow World Cup win in downhill race
World Cup ski races cancelled because of bad weather in Val d'Isere
Italian Sofia Goggia skis to victory in opening St Moritz super-G race
Most Read
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Football Tracker: Liverpool down Arsenal & Juventus win, Roma in evening action
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings