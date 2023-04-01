Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin edges Petra Vhlova in floodlit slalom at Flachau

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Flachau Slalom - Women
  4. Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin edges Petra Vhlova in floodlit slalom at Flachau
Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin edges Petra Vhlova in floodlit slalom at Flachau
Second-placed Petra Vlhova (L) and winner Mikaela Shiffrin celebrate after the second run of the slalom event
Second-placed Petra Vlhova (L) and winner Mikaela Shiffrin celebrate after the second run of the slalom event
AFP
Mikaela Shiffrin (28) got the better of rival Petra Vlhova (28) in the second run Tuesday to claim her 94th career World Cup win in the nighttime slalom in Flachau.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by 0.07 seconds after the first leg in Austria but the US star wiped out the deficit to collect her sixth victory of the season.

She finished 0.27sec clear of Vlhova, winning for the fourth time in seven slaloms and making amends for straddling a gate in Kranjska Gora earlier this month.

"I'm really proud of this evening and very thankful for my whole team," said Shiffrin, wiping away tears.

She skipped last weekend's speed events in Austria to recover from a cold. She then went to visit boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in a Swiss hospital after his season-ending crash in the Wengen downhill.

Norwegian Kilde underwent surgery in nearby Bern after suffering a dislocated shoulder and a cut to his calf.

"These last days have been very challenging. They've been so supportive and helped me go see Aleks," said Shiffrin.

Sweden's Sara Hector, the Olympic giant slalom champion, took third place at 1.11sec. All 14 of her previous World Cup podiums had come in the giant slalom.

Vlhova, winner of the three other slaloms this term, moved up to second in the overall standings behind Shiffrin, trailing the five-time World Cup champion by 227 points.

The next stop on the women's circuit is in Jasna, Slovakia, which still stage a giant slalom and slalom this weekend.

Mentions
Alpine skiingFlachau Slalom - WomenShiffrin MikaelaVlhova PetraHector SaraWinter Sports
Related Articles
Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Shiffrin takes her 92nd World Cup win with Lienz giant slalom
Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st World Cup victory
Show more
Alpine skiing
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde out for the season after downhill crash
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash
Austrian Feller comes good on second slalom run to win in Adelboden
Grenier secures second World Cup win in giant slalom at Kranjska Gora
Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory
Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
American Bryce Bennett clinches narrow World Cup win in downhill race
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings