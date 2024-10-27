Advertisement
Steen Olsen wins men's ski World Cup opener as Norway sweep podium

AFP
Norway's Alexsander Steen Olsen / Kerstin Joensson / AFP
Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen (23) won the season-opening men's giant slalom in the World Cup on Sunday, hitting speeds of over 91kph despite the 46 turns on the steep Rettenbach glacier.

His compatriots Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath completed the podium while former Norwegian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen came fourth in Brazilian colours on his comeback race after a year out, even dancing a samba after taking the early lead on run two.

Marco Odermatt, who has won the overall men's World Cup title for the last three seasons, failed to finish his first run on Sunday.

The Rettenbach slope has sections with a 65% gradient and with the start gate at an altitude of 3,040m, it guarantees hard snow with all the competitors hitting close to 90kph, or 56mph.

Mentions
Alpine skiingSoelden Giant Slalom - MenAlexander Steen OlsenWinter sportsWinter Sports
