Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Berlin wants NFL games at the Olympic Stadium after success in Munich and Frankfurt

Berlin wants NFL games at the Olympic Stadium after success in Munich and Frankfurt

SID
Munich hosted the game in 2024
Munich hosted the game in 2024ČTK / DPA / Sven Hoppe
The city of Berlin has officially applied to host NFL games at the Olympic Stadium - the senate announced on Tuesday. In the years 2025 to 2029, National Football League (NFL) games, which until now have been held in Munich and Frankfurt, will take place in the German state capital.

"American football is an absolutely trendy sport, and Berlin is one of the leading international sporting metropolises. They go hand in hand," said Iris Spranger, Senator for Home Affairs and Sport.

"The sporting metropolis of Berlin, with its outstanding infrastructure and sport-loving Berliners, is also an ideal venue for American football".

Berlin's bid will be "complemented by measures to further develop the sports of American football and football, also in youth and school sports".

The capital in action

The German capital has already positioned itself as a host city in recent days. " An NFL game in Berlin would be spectacular," said commissioner Roger Goodell on the sidelines of this year's game in Munich between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.

According to RTL television, the Berlin government plans to invest up to 12.5 million euros by 2029 to become the host city. Of this, €1.55 million will be earmarked for next year.

In 2022, the NFL hosted its first game in Germany with the clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with superstar Tom Brady and the Seattle Seahawks. The inaugural game in Munich was followed by two games in Frankfurt in 2023, before the league returned to Bavaria this year.

Officially, the contract runs until 2025, when the NFL will return to Frankfurt. After that, however, it will definitely continue.

"The most important thing is that we will play in Germany again next year," Goodell stressed to RTL: "We want to do it in the future because there is a lot of interest here."

Mentions
American footballNFLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Rams playoff hopes fade after disappointing defeat to struggling Dolphins
NFL roundup: Chiefs escape Broncos to stay unbeaten after field goal drama
Lamar Jackson throws four touchdowns to inspire Ravens to comeback win over Bengals
Show more
American football
Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery
Editors' Picks: Sinner begins ATP Finals campaign as Serie A top two set for battle
NFL marketing strategist Sunny Mehta: 'It’s all about listening to the people'
Despite having season-ending injury, Watson could make return for Browns
Jones says Cowboys set to place starting quarterback on injury reserve
Kansas City Chiefs claim overtime win over Bucs to maintain perfect record
Most Read
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Release clause could see Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres secure move away in January
AFC World Cup Qualifying: Japan, South Korea face stern away tests as pressure mounts
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings