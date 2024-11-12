Advertisement
  4. Rams playoff hopes fade after disappointing defeat to struggling Dolphins

AFP
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in action
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in actionRONALD MARTINEZ / Getty Images via AFP
The Los Angeles Rams' hopes of forcing their way into the playoff picture suffered a blow on Monday after the team was beaten 23-15 by the struggling Miami Dolphins.

The Rams went into the game with a 4-4 record and looking for a win to stay in touch with NFC West divisional leaders Arizona (6-4) and the second-placed San Francisco 49ers (5-4).

But the Rams' offence never managed to get on top of a dogged Dolphins defence, with quarterback Matthew Stafford being sacked four times on a miserable night for the home team at Sofi Stadium.

Miami moved into an early 10-0 lead after a Malik Washington rushing touchdown was followed by a 50-yard Jason Sanders field goal early in the second quarter.

Los Angeles hit back with two Joshua Karty field goals to trim the lead to 10-6 at half-time.

But Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill in the end zone in the third quarter to put Miami into a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Yet the Rams were unable to conjure anything of note as they sought to claw their way back into the contest, settling for three Karty field goals while Miami added two more from Sanders to grind out victory.

Miami improved to 3-6 in the AFC East to move into second place behind the Buffalo Bills (8-2).

