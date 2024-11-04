NFL roundup: Ravens fly high against Broncos, Lions improve to NFC best 7-1 record

Jackson was at his best

The Baltimore Ravens proved why they're the best offense in the NFL after a blowout win over the Denver Broncos while the Detroit Lions added to their stellar record.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dazzled in a 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

He threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens bounced back from a shock loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards in five straight games and posted his third straight game without an interception.

He finished with a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career.

"I knew what the assignment was," said Jackson, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday to rest a balky knee and back. "I definitely studied those guys."

Derrick Henry was effective on the ground for Baltimore, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens improved to 6-3.

Henry, who has scored a touchdown in every game this season, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for a season for the sixth time.

Henry currently leads all running backs in the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rush, making a strong case for MVP alongside Jackson.

The Detroit Lions continue to surge this season after another big win against their long-standing division rivals.

Green Bay struck for an early field goal, but the Lions took the lead for good when quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with a three-yard touchdown pass, wracking up a total of 17 points in the second quarter. St. Brown is now tied for the second most receiving touchdowns in the league with six, just one behind the league leader in Ja'Marr Chase.

The Lions added a field goal and a touchdown in the final minute of the first half as defensive back Kirby Joseph intercepted a pass from an under-pressure Packers quarterback Jordan Love, racing up the sideline into the endzone.

Detroit scored 24 points before the Packers produced a second field goal. A late Green Bay touchdown made the score more respectable, but the Lions were in control throughout in America's Game of the Week as they improved to 7-1 - the best record in the NFC - for the first time since 1956.

"It was a fun game," Goff said.

"In Green Bay, in Lambeau, we're supposed to be the 'dome team' - we're supposed to be the team that can't play outside - and we come in here and win."

Bass the Bills' hero

In Buffalo, Tyler Bass drilled a 61-yard field goal in the waning seconds to lift the Bills to a 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins that strengthened the Bills' grip on the AFC East.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 235 yards and three second-half touchdowns as Buffalo notched a fourth straight victory, improving to 7-2 for the season and 3-0 against division rivals.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had connected with Jaylen Waddle for a seven-yard touchdown that tied it at 27-27 with 1:38 to play.

The Bills were in trouble on their ensuing drive, but a pair of penalties against Miami let Buffalo set up Bass - who missed an extra point attempt earlier in the game - for a career-long field goal to seal the victory in a game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

"I'm so proud of him, happy for him," Allen said of Bass.

"The trials and tribulations that he's been through throughout this year... a 61-yard field goal to win the game against a division rival, it's what stories are made of."

A tense battle in Seattle saw the Rams triumph 26-20 in overtime on Demarcus Robinson's one-handed catch of a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Seahawks had scored on a 14-yard touchdown in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but could not score on the opening drive of the extra session.

The Washington Commanders improved to 7-2 atop the NFC East with a 27-22 victory over NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

Atlanta maintained their grip on the NFC South lead with a 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, who lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.