  4. Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass hits record-setting field goal to beat rival Miami Dolphins

AFP
Tyler Bass makes Buffalo Bills history by drilling a franchise-record 61-yard field goal in win over division-rival Miami Dolphins
Tyler Bass makes Buffalo Bills history by drilling a franchise-record 61-yard field goal in win over division-rival Miami DolphinsGetty Images via AFP / Timothy Ludwig
Tyler Bass (27) drilled a Bills franchise-record 61-yard field goal in the waning seconds of Sunday's divisional matchup, lifting Buffalo to a 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a week nine thriller.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns as Buffalo notched a fourth straight victory, improving to 7-2 for the season and 3-0 against division rivals.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had connected with Jaleyn Waddle for a seven-yard touchdown that tied it at 27-27 with 1:38 to play.

The Bills were in trouble on their ensuing drive, but a pair of penalties including an unnecessary roughness call against Miami let Buffalo set up a chance for Bass, who missed an extra point attempt earlier in the game, for a career-long field goal to seal the victory.

"I'm so proud of him, happy for him," Allen said of Bass. "The trials and tribulations that he's been through throughout this year ... a 61-yard field goal to win the game against a division rival, it's what stories are made of."

The Dolphins held Buffalo to two field goals in the first half to lead 10-6 at the break. But the teams would trade the lead four times in the second half.

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 28 passing attempts for 231 yards and two TDs, but Miami's third straight defeat since he returned from a concussion put a dent in the 2-6 Dolphins' playoff hopes.

Mentions
American footballTyler BassJosh AllenTua TagovailoaJaylen WaddleBuffalo BillsMiami DolphinsAmerican SportsNFL
